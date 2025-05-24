Kannur: After the video of a father physically assaulting his eight-year-old daughter surfaced, the Cherupuzha police on Saturday filed a case against the father under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

In the video, the father can be seen threatening the child with a sickle and slapping her. The child can be seen falling from the impact of the slap.

Reacting to the video, Education minister V Sivankutty said that the incident is “shocking” to the human conscience. The minister said that he contacted the Cherupuzha police and assured that strong legal action will be taken.

Health and Women and Child Welfare minister Veena George directed the Director of the Women and Child Welfare department to take necessary action. The minister assured that the safety of the child and her sibling will be ensured.

The Kannur district Child Protection Officer has taken further steps. The children will receive necessary counselling and, if required, be transferred to a child protection institution. The minister said that strict legal action will be taken against those who abuse children.

The questioning of the father is underway. The police also questioned the child's mother.