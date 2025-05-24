Neeleswaram: Gireesh Kumar, an SBI employee in Kanhangad, Kasaragod district, who lives near Cheeramakavu, heaved a sigh of relief after saving a teenager who was hit by a train. The rescue happened Friday evening at Neeleswaram railway station while Gireesh was waiting to pick up his wife.

Around 6 pm, as the Yesvantpur Express slowed down, Gireesh saw someone get hit by the train near the tracks. While others were shocked, Gireesh immediately ran to the station master to report the incident. He then rushed to the victim, who was trapped under the train.

While nobody else tried to help, Gireesh attempted to pull the person free, assisted by Meghna, a postgraduate student at Palathadam Campus of Kannur University. Soon, others joined the rescue effort, and the injured person was taken to a nearby private hospital.

He was later transferred to another private hospital in Kannur due to the severity of his injuries. The injured person was identified as 18-year-old K Akshay, a plus-two student at Ambedkar Government Higher Secondary School, Kodoth. Akshay, who was admitted to the ICU, is now out of danger, according to hospital authorities, and Gireesh is happy to have saved his life.