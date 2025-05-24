Rapper Dabzee arrested in financial dispute case
Malappuram: Rapper Dabzee, whose real name is Muhammed Fazil, and three of his friends were arrested on Friday night in connection with a dispute over a financial transaction. They were later released on station bail.
The Changaramkulam Police arrested the group based on a complaint filed by Basil, a native of Kanjiyur, and his father.
The case was registered under sections 329 (4), 351 (2), 296 (b) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, Dabzee and his friends stormed into the compound of the complainant and threatened to kill him.
