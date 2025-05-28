Kochi: A Class 8 student who went missing after leaving his exam hall on Tuesday was found at the Thodupuzha bus stand on Wednesday morning.



The boy, Muhammed Shifan from Kochukadavanthra, had appeared for an exam at Al-Ameen Public School, Edappally, and was last seen leaving the exam hall around 9.30 am. When he failed to return home by 2.30 pm, his worried parents contacted the school, which confirmed he had attended the exam.

They later filed a missing person complaint with the Elamakkara police. CCTV footage showed Shifan walking near Lulu Mall around 9.30 am.

Initially, it was suspected that he might have travelled to a relative’s house in Thiruvananthapuram, but that possibility was ruled out. Police continued their search with a focus on Kochi city before tracing him to Thodupuzha. Further investigation is underway.