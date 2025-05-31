One of the two missing boats found in Vizhinjam, 5 fishermen still missing
Thiruvananthapuram: One of the two boats that went missing in Vizhinjam was found on Friday.
Manorama News reported that the boat's occupants —Davidson, Robinson, Dasan, and Yesudasan—will be brought to the shore soon. They had gone to sea in a boat owned by Robinson.
Search is underway for the four fishermen who went to sea on another boat, owned by Lazar. In addition, Stellas, who went missing at sea, has also not been found, Manorama News reported.
Further details awaited.
