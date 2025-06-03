Thiruvananthapuram: On January 30, a viral video of a child, Shanku, requesting biriyani and chicken fry instead of upma in his Anganwadi meal captured widespread attention. Five months later, Health Minister Veena George has fulfilled his wish. Following the minister’s earlier promise, the Department of Women and Child Development has now revised the Anganwadi food menu.

The new menu prioritises children’s health by adhering to nutritional standards and incorporating energy- and protein-rich items that support growth, while reducing sugar and salt content. This is the first time a unified meal plan has been implemented across the state.

Veena George officially unveiled the updated ''Model Food Menu'' during the state-level inauguration of the Anganwadi reopening event in Pathanamthitta.

The minister earlier assured a review of the existing menu after Shanku's video went viral. The new menu now features dishes such as egg biriyani and vegetable pulao. Additionally, milk and eggs, which were previously served twice a week, will now be provided thrice a week.

Revised menu:

Monday

Breakfast: Milk, pidi (rice dumplings), kozhukkatta/elayappam

Lunch: Rice, green gram curry, vegetable curry, upperi/thoran

Snacks: Grains, paripp payasam

Tuesday

Breakfast: Nutri laddoo

Lunch: Egg biriyani or egg pulao, fruits

Snacks: Ragi ada

Wednesday

Breakfast: Milk, pidi, kozhukkatta/elayappam, chikki peanuts

Lunch: Green gram porridge, vegetable curry, soy dry fry

Snacks: Idli, sambar, puttu, green peas curry

Thursday

Breakfast: Ragi, rice ada/elayappam

Lunch: Rice, sprouted green gram, spinach stir fry, sambar, egg omelette

Snacks: Flattened rice, jaggery, fruits

Friday

Breakfast: Milk, kozhukkatta

Lunch: Rice, green gram curry, aviyal, vegetable curry, thoran

Snacks: Broken wheat pulao

Saturday

Breakfast: Nutri laddoo

Lunch: Vegetable pulao, egg, raita

Snacks: Grain payasam