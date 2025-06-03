The Nilambur Assembly constituency in Kerala is heading for a high-stakes byelection on June 19, necessitated by PV Anvar's resignation as MLA. His dramatic exit and political realignment have turned the constituency into a fiercely contested battleground.

The race features strong contenders from all major fronts, including the disgruntled former legislator, the son of the late Congress leader, and the CPM’s youth face. This makes this a contest to watch closely at both the state and national levels. The Election Commission has released the full schedule, with vote counting set for June 23.

Here's all you need to know about the byelection.

Why is Nilambur facing a byelection?

The byelection was necessitated after P V Anvar, elected as an LDF-backed independent in 2021, stepped down from the post following a public fallout with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar levelled serious allegations against top police officials, including MR Ajithkumar and Sujith Das, and targeted the CM’s then political secretary P Sasi. He later submitted formal complaints against them, eventually leading to his exit from the alliance and the Assembly.

Who are the candidates?

1. Aryadan Shoukath – UDF (Congress)

Currently KPCC General Secretary, Shoukath is a seasoned politician and the son of the late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, who represented Nilambur for nearly 20 years. Shoukath earlier served as Nilambur Panchayat President and is also known for producing and writing socially themed films like 'Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam' and 'Varthamanam'.

2. P V Anvar – Janakeeya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani (backed by TMC)

Anvar, now TMC’s state convener, had won Nilambur in 2016 and 2021 as an independent with LDF support. His margin of victory dropped from 11,504 votes in 2016 to 2,700 in 2021. He’s contesting this time as part of a new front backed by the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

3. M Swaraj – LDF (CPM)

A former Tripunithura MLA and ex-state secretary of SFI and DYFI, Swaraj is LDF’s official candidate for Nilambur. Though he lost to Congress’s K Babu in 2021, he remains a key youth leader for the CPM and hails from Nilambur.

4. Mohan George – BJP

An advocate by profession and a long-time member of Kerala Congress (B), Mohan George recently aligned with the BJP. A native of Chunkathara in Malappuram, he is also active in church and community work in Nilambur.

5. Adv. Sadik Naduthodi – SDPI

The SDPI is fielding Sadik Naduthodi again, hoping to improve on its previous performance. The party had polled 3,281 votes in 2021 and 4,751 in 2016 in Nilambur.

How Nilambur voted in the past

Nilambur was historically a stronghold of the Indian National Congress, particularly dominated by Aryadan Muhammed, who represented the constituency for seven consecutive terms from 1977 to 2016 (with a brief interruption in 1980 and 1982). Prior to this, the constituency saw representation from both the Communist Party of India (K Kunhali in 1967) and the Congress (M P Gangadharan in 1970). The Left Democratic Front (LDF) made notable gains in 1982 through T K Hamza but couldn’t maintain momentum until P V Anvar’s victory in 2016.

In 2016, as the LDF-backed independent candidate, Anvar defeated Shoukath by 11,504 votes. While Anvar secured a vote share of 47.91%, the UDF suffered a major decline—its vote share dropped by 7.81 percentage points to 40.83% in 2016, compared to 48.64% in 2011.

In 2021, Anvar (81,227 votes) won the Nilambur assembly seat with a margin of just 2,700 votes over the UDF’s V V Prakash (78,527 votes). Their vote shares were 46.9% and 45.34%, respectively.

1967 (3rd Assembly) – K Kunhali, Communist Party of India (1967–1970)



1970 (4th Assembly) – M P Gangadharan, Indian National Congress (1970–1977)

1977 (5th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (1977–1980)

1980 (6th Assembly) – C Haridas, Indian National Congress (1980)

1980 (Byelection) – Aryadan Muhammed (1980–1982)

1982 (7th Assembly) – T K Hamza, Left Democratic Front (1982–1987)

1987 (8th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed, Indian National Congress (1987–1991)

1991 (9th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (1991–1996)

1996 (10th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (1996–2001)

2001 (11th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (2001–2006)

2006 (12th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (2006–2011)

2011 (13th Assembly) – Aryadan Muhammed (2011–2016)

2016 (14th Assembly) – P V Anvar, Left Democratic Front (2016–2021)

2021 (15th Assembly) – P V Anvar (2021–2025)

How each segment voted in 2021

Nilambur constituency, one of the 140 assembly seats in Kerala, has eight local self-governed segments. It is also part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Nilambur – Municipality, Nilambur Taluk

Vazhikadavu – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Moothedam – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Edakkara – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Pothukal – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Chungathara – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Karulayi – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

Amarambalam – Grama panchayat, Nilambur Taluk

In the 2021 assembly election, the LDF overtook the UDF in most segments. The LDF led in five out of eight segments: Amarambalam, Karulai, Nilambur, Pothukal, and Vazhikkadavu, with a razor-thin margin of just 35 votes in Vazhikkadavu. The UDF retained leads in Moothedam and Chungathara, but by narrow margins. In Edakkara, the contest was extremely tight, with the LDF edging out the UDF by just 12 votes. The NDA continued to trail far behind in all segments.

Nilambur Assembly Byelection: Important dates