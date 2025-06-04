Pathanamthitta: Four people were injured after a car rammed into a parcel truck on the Adoor bypass here on early Wednesday. Among the injured, the condition of two is serious. The truck driver escaped without injuries.

The incident happened around 3:30 am when the overspeeding car collided with the truck, which was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam, said the officials at the Adoor Fire and Rescue Department. The impact of the collision caused the truck to overturn in the middle of the road, while the car rolled over multiple times and was completely destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Adoor. Later, they were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The local residents and the fire force carried out the rescue operations.