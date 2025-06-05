A group of fishermen from Azhikkal, Kannur, recently returned from the sea with an unexpected catch — hundreds of coconuts. The coconuts were found floating amidst driftwood and tree branches around 4 km off the Payyambalam coast in Kannur. The fisherfolk believe these were carried down by rivers swollen from recent heavy monsoon rains.

The group, comprising 25 men aboard the boat Shivaganga and two smaller boats, had set out from Azhikkal early Tuesday morning. "We left around 6.30 am and ventured about four kilometres into the sea, but didn’t find any fish. As the wind picked up and rain intensified, we decided to return," said Byju K K, owner of the boat. Due to the adverse weather, they could not return to Azhikkal and instead headed toward Kannur Harbour.

“On our way, we spotted clusters of coconuts floating in the water. We managed to collect over three hundred of them and loaded them into the smaller boats we use to carry fish,” Byju said. He noted that the coconuts were soaked and darkened from days in the water, but still usable.

During intense rains, river water flows into the sea through the Azhikkal estuary, making it difficult for boats to dock or venture out. For this reason, fishermen often shift their operations to Kannur Harbour for a few months each year. That day too, the group had left from Azhikkal but expected docking problems due to the monsoon, prompting their change in course.

Back on shore, fellow fishermen noticed them unloading the coconuts and were curious. When told of the find, few in another boat headed out and returned with more — collecting over 800 coconuts. “The weather had calmed by then, so it was easier for them,” Byju added.

They kept what they needed for their own households and sold the rest after cleaning and dehusking. "With fish being scarce and prices of coconut high, selling them helped us earn something for the day. It was a welcome relief," said Byju.

“It’s common to spot one or two coconuts floating in the sea. But we’ve never seen this many,” Byju said. They checked again the following day but found nothing. “The strong flow from rivers must have carried the rest elsewhere.”

With the reduction in catch due to changes in sea conditions and shifting fish patterns after the rains, the coconuts brought some unexpected relief. “Usually, after heavy rain and wind, we spot fish shoals nearby. That didn’t happen this time. But we’re hoping the fish will return after the next spell,” he added.