Malappuram: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran has alleged a political conspiracy behind the death of Ananthu (15), who was electrocuted by an illegal animal trap in Nilambur. He suggested that the incident may have been deliberately orchestrated to stir public emotion and revive a lacklustre byelection campaign in the constituency.

"Yesterday's incident is tragic and painful. But unfortunately, the UDF and BJP are trying to exploit it as a failure of the Forest Department and the government, using it to stage protests," he said. "The Forest Department no longer installs electric fencing. Residents claim there was no fencing in the morning, but it appeared by evening. Even the landowner is unaware of it. So, who set it up, how, and for what purpose? There's a strong suspicion of a political conspiracy, and we will investigate all angles."

The minister added that the opposition and some media outlets were quick to blame the government without waiting for facts. "In Kerala, there's a tendency to assume that if Keechaka dies, then Bheema must have killed him. That mindset must change," he remarked.

Saseendran further said that the timing of the incident raises doubts. "It is election season, and we know who stands to benefit. There is a suspicion that the issue was created to trigger an emotional response from the farming community and turn it against the government. Even before people of Nilambur were fully aware of the incident, a UDF protest was held in Malappuram. How did that happen?"

"If this is indeed a political conspiracy, the Left Front will expose it fully and bring the truth before the people," he added.

Ananthu (15) died on Saturday after being electrocuted by a fence set up to trap pigs. He was returning after fishing with his friends when the incident occurred. Two others were also injured, but their condition is now stable.