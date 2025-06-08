In a two-part series, Onmanorama unveils how an independent panchayat member in Nilambur grew in popularity by helping people take the legal route for their rights.

Nilambur: Four days before P V Anvar resigned as Nilambur's LDF-backed MLA this January, he rang up Pothukallu panchayat member Dileep M S -- a CPM rebel who had broken away in 2019 -- and made him an offer. "Anvar admitted he hadn't given any money to my ward from the MLA fund and wanted to allocate something before stepping down," said Dileep.

The independent member from Bhoodanam ward -- devastated in the 2018 floods and the 2019 Kavalappara landslide -- told the MLA that a 3 km road through the Kavalappara Scheduled Tribe Colony urgently needed retarring. Anvar allotted ₹20 lakh under the Local Road Restoration Project. "The amount was approved, and the work order has been issued now," said 39-year-old Dileep.

It was a last-ditch effort to win over the influential CPM rebel -- the only truly independent member/ councillor in the eight local bodies that make up the Nilambur Assembly segment. "In 2016 (Assembly election), I spent ₹5 lakh on Anvar's campaign. He promised to repay me," said Dileep. But once elected, Anvar pushed him aside. "He told me he had to function within the CPM's framework. I blocked him that day."

When CPM state secretariat member M Swaraj arrived in Nilambur as the LDF candidate, he too called Dileep. "He asked me to support him. I said yes," Dileep recalled.

Back in 2015, a year before Swaraj was fielded from Thrippunithura, he was the party’s point man in Pothukallu, and Dileep was the DYFI secretary there. The two had jointly overseen the panchayat elections. "When he contested from Thrippunithura, I went there and campaigned for him. But after he won, he barely came back. He didn’t visit even after the 2018 floods," Dileep said.

After the 2019 landslide that killed 59 people and displaced about 120 families in his own panchayat, Swaraj visited once, he said and added: "So did the Chief Minister. My cousin Aneesh died trying to save others. Swaraj didn’t even call."

Swaraj still owns a house in Nettikulam in Pothukallu panchayat. "I think they’ve brought him here to take the blame if things go south. He has no real ties to this place anymore.”

Pothukallu, once a CPM fortress, is now witnessing Dileep's steady takeover -- built on legal grit and grassroots work. With the judiciary as his only weapon, he's helped dozens of residents denied land, rehabilitation or compensation to file writ petitions in the High Court. "We filed nine mass petitions; we’ve won seven. Two are still pending,” he said. Dileep’s friend, Adv C M Mohammed Iquabal, has been the point person for all the cases. "I haven’t missed a single hearing in any of the cases,” he said.

Residents now see Dileep as their "panchayat MLA". He runs a well-staffed office, much like an MLA's, to help people access online services. His supermarkets double up as points of connect. "He knows how to get things done," said Mani, a rubber trader in Bhoodanam. Vijayakumar Vagathothathil (75), a Congress supporter, said he's been depending on Dileep to push his ₹10 lakh compensation plea since the 2018 floods. His home, sitting on the edge of Kavalappara stream, floods during heavy rains. Vadakkacheri Vasu, in his 60s, said his toilet, bathroom and septic tank were washed away, but he received no aid. Every year, Kavalappara residents shift to rented houses during the rains.

"Their petitions for compensation and houses are still pending in court. That's our only option. Government funds go only to party men," said Dileep. "In the government's declared list of 28 beneficiaries, only four were true victims of the 2019 landslide and its aftereffects. All but one member of the former Kavalappara CPM branch committee got ₹10 lakh each. So did DYFI members -- even those whose homes weren't affected."

Dileep said the Kavalappara branch secretary received ₹10 lakh in aid even though his house was untouched. "This, after he claimed one of the houses built by the mosque committee for landslide victims. He then bought another house at Nettikulam. He's a rubber tapper, but now owns three houses." The party then promoted him to the Pothukkal local committee, though his Kavalappara branch committee collapsed.

In July 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the keys, virtually, to 32 houses built by Federal Bank in Edakkara panchayat for tribal families who had lost their homes in the 2018 floods in Pothukallu panchayat.

But what the ceremony didn’t reveal was that these homes were won through a gruelling court battle -- against Pinarayi Vijayan's own government. And the man behind those legal battles was only getting started.

(To be continued)