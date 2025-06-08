Even in the intense summer heat, this banana grove enjoys a cool green shade. Anoop Pillai of Panavalli, in Alappuzha district, is experimenting with drip irrigation, a system widely used in vegetable cultivation, for banana cultivation as well. He has set up a drip irrigation system on one acre of land with government subsidy.

Even while pursuing an MBA degree and after that, working in Dubai Anoop's love for farming remained strong. Nine years ago, he returned to his native place after a 12-year stint in Dubai. and started a surgical garments manufacturing venture, setting up a production centre in Karur, Tamil Nadu aimed at distribution mainly to hospitals in Kerala. Seeing his family's land lying fallow, his long-dormant passion for farming was rekindled. Now, the greenery of his banana grove provides respite from the pressures of his business.

He got the idea of using drip irrigation for banana cultivation at the Karappuram Agricultural Fair organized by the Department of Agriculture in Cherthala. He also received information about the subsidy at the fair. Agriculture department officials provided supervision and guidance.

The cultivation is spread across 1.3 acres, with drip irrigation set up on one acre. Bananas are planted 2.5 meters apart. 12 mm diameter pipes are used for drip irrigation. Eight litres of water reach the base of each banana plant per hour. The drenching is done for four hours daily. The advantage of drip irrigation is that it reduces labour costs and water usage. The base of each banana plant remains consistently moist.

1000 banana plants of the varieties - Kullan Robusta, Njalipoovan, Chengadali, and Karpooravalli - are planted on one acre. Kullan Robusta, a dwarf variety growing only 4-5 feet tall, is the main variety. It flowers in the 5th month after planting, and ripens within two months. Its low height makes it resistant to wind damage.

The cultivation is entirely organic. Organic manure is used in the planting pits. Micronutrients are provided through drip irrigation and foliar spray. 'Ayer', a micronutrient mixture prepared by VFPI for banana cultivation, is given every 2-4 months. The produce is then sold in nearby shops.