Kozhikode: The construction of the toll plaza on the Venngalam-Ramanattukara section of NH 66 has been completed. The toll plaza at Koodathumpara, near the Pantheerankavu Mambuzha bridge, has been opened for traffic. The toll plaza is divided into two parts, 250 meters apart, each with five lanes.

The office spaces are located above the national highway. Toll collection will begin later. Police have started installing warning boards in anticipation of the full opening for national highway travellers.

One-way traffic causes hardship for Perumanna, Puthoormadam residents

Meanwhile, making the service road from Pantheerankavu junction to Pantheerankavu North (on the east side of the national highway) one-way has caused hardships for the public. Travel to areas like Payyadimeethal, Puzhampram, and Athani Medical College is restricted, while traffic in the opposite direction is allowed.

The service road on the west side has already been completely closed in both directions. This has particularly affected travellers from Perumanna, Puthoormatham, and Mannakadavu.

There is no way to return from Pantheerankavu market. Residents of Pantheerankavu North, Koodathumpara, and Payyadimeethal are facing significant traffic disruptions, triggering protests by locals in the area.