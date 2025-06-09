Malappuram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Monday visited the tribal families in Munderi forest near Nilambur who have been living in makeshift sheds for the past six years after losing their homes and a bridge in the 2018 floods.

The Congress leader had to cross the Chaliyar River on a makeshift raft to reach the settlement, accompanied by KPCC Working President A P Anilkumar, MLAs M Vincent, V S Joy (DCC President) and Malappuram district vice president Ismail Moothedam.

He expressed deep concern at the sight of newborn babies and pregnant women still residing in plastic-covered shelters. He criticised the delay in constructing the bridge and said it is inhumane that no rehabilitation measures have been taken even after six years for the nearly 300 tribal families affected.

“This is the development legacy of the Left government, even after six years, they have failed to rebuild the houses and bridges destroyed in the floods,” Satheesan said. He assured continued support to the tribal community in their ongoing struggle for basic rights and dignified living.

During the 2018 floods, the iron bridge across the Punnappuzha River and numerous homes were washed away, leaving the residents of Punchakkolli and Alakkal colonies in Vazikkadavu Panchayat completely cut off. The following year, the course of the Karimpuzha River changed in the 2019 floods, leading to further devastation in the colonies of Vattikkallu and Pulimunda in Karulai Panchayat. Since then, residents have been forced to live in forest areas in sheds made of plastic sheets.

Following a Public Interest Litigation filed in the High Court by Sudha Vaniyampuzha and Aryadan Shoukath, the court directed authorities to provide basic amenities such as drinking water and bio-toilets to the affected communities. It was under the previous UDF government that concrete houses, roads, bridges, and electricity were provided to the tribal population living inside the forest areas.