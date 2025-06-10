Kannur/Mangaluru: Two crew members rescued from the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 are in critical condition with severe burns, while four others have sustained minor injuries, according to AJ Hospital and Research Centre.

"Of the six patients admitted, two are critical with 30 per cent to 40 per cent inhalation burns affecting the respiratory system, which makes their condition serious. The remaining four have minor burns but still require medical care," Dr Dinesh Khatam of AJ Hospital told the media.

The injured were part of the 18-member crew rescued by INS Surat after the vessel caught fire off the coast between Beypore and Azhikkal ports. The naval ship reached Mangaluru port with the rescued crew around 11.30 Monday night.

#IndianNavy in a closely coordinated #SearchAndRescue operation with @IndiaCoastGuard, DG Shipping and other stakeholders, has safely rescued 18 out of 22 crew members Singaporean Flagged MV Wan Hai 503. The MV had reported internal container explosion and resultant major fire… pic.twitter.com/y0hYqP6ZIc — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 9, 2025

Firefighting operations by Coast Guard ships CGS Sachet and CGS Samudra Prahari continued throughout the night.

A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft took off on Tuesday morning to conduct an aerial survey of the area. CGS Samarth and the salvage master are also set to sail to the incident site. INS Sutlej remains in the vicinity to provide any further support.

There were 22 crew members on board the vessel. Four crew members who went for the initial firefighting were reported missing. This includes two Taiwanese nationals, one Indonesian national, and one Myanmar national.

Thick black smoke billows from Singapore-flagged container vessel MV WAN HAI 1503 following an explosion. Photo: PTI

A container explosion triggered the fire onboard. The incident was reported when the vessel was approximately 78 nautical miles off Beypore. Twenty containers reportedly fell into the sea following multiple explosions and a fire on board.

On receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) assets were diverted immediately and are coordinating rescue operations for the crew. By 12.40 pm, the fire spread to other containers, and the crew abandoned the vessel. ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, diverted MV One Marvel, which recovered 18 of the crew.

The 270-metre-long vessel departed Colombo on June 7 and was expected to reach the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on June 10.