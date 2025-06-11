For Karthik, an 8-year-old boy from Telangana, it was quite like homecoming when he returned to Elambulasseri ALP School in Thenhipalam, Kerala, and was joyfully welcomed by his teachers and classmates.

Karthik, who had left the school three years ago after completing his 3rd standard, returned after his father, Ram Babu, a contract company employee working on National Highway construction, was called back by his company following the damage to the NH 66 in Kooriyad. His father's work assignment had initially taken them to Thenhipalam.

During his three years at Elambulasseri school, Karthik learned to read and write Malayalam. A video featuring Karthik, centred on the values of the Indian Constitution, had gained attention at the school.

Upon his return with his parents, Ram Babu and Sukanya, Karthik received a warm welcome from the school staff, including manager M Mohanakrishnan, headmistress K Jayashree, P Muhammed Hassan, E N Sreeja, and M Akhil, along with his enthusiastic classmates.