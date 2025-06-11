Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across Kerala as the state braces for heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A yellow alert is in place for nine districts on June 11 and above-normal rainfall is expected across most parts of the state between June 12 and 18.

Yellow alert

June 11 (Wednesday): Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

June 12 (Thursday): Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

June 13 (Friday): Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad.

June 14 (Saturday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

Orange alert

June 12 (Thursday): Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 13 (Friday): Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

June 14 (Saturday): Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall of 6–11 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes heavy rainfall between 11–20 cm.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to stay indoors, avoid sheltering near trees or weak structures, and limit travel. Commuters are advised to check traffic updates, as heavy rain may lead to waterlogging and unsafe road conditions. In addition, squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is prevailing along and off the Kerala coast. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period.