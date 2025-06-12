Cheriyanad: For the past six months, farmers in Cheriyanad panchayat have been struggling without the services of an Agriculture Officer, causing widespread disruption in agricultural activities and welfare schemes. The local body, which includes extensive areas under paddy and vegetable cultivation including the Mambrapadam polders, has been left to cope without official support.

With the post lying vacant, several crucial services have come to a standstill. Farmers allege that the disbursal of individual benefits under the People’s Plan project has been severely affected. In addition, there has been a complete halt to key processes such as land-use conversion applications, farmer registry maintenance and compensation distribution for losses caused by natural calamities. Cheriyanad, notably, is also among the panchayats that have suffered significant damage to crops due to repeated flooding.

The current crisis began in December last year when the newly appointed Agriculture Officer, who was meant to succeed the previous officer, applied for study leave. Before he could assume charge at Cheriyanad, he was transferred to Thrissur. Since then, no replacement has been appointed.

At present, the Agriculture Officer of Venmani Panchayat has been given additional charge of the Cheriyanad office. However, due to his existing workload, he has been unable to manage the responsibilities of both offices effectively. As a result, pending files and farmer requests at the Cheriyanad Agriculture Office continue to accumulate without resolution.

M Rajaneesh, Parliamentary Party Leader of the Congress in Cheriyanad, criticised the ruling council of the panchayat for failing to act despite repeated appeals. "The situation demands urgent intervention, but the local leadership remains inactive," he said.

When contacted, Chenganur Agriculture Assistant Director Susan Thomas confirmed that the matter had already been reported to both the Principal Agriculture Officer and the Minister concerned.