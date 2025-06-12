Kottarakkara: Mavelikkara MP Kodikkunnil Suresh has urged the District Collector to take immediate steps to arrange a temporary building for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Kottarakkara, with the goal of starting classes in the 2025–26 academic year itself.

The MP also reiterated that land availability was not an issue and the only hurdle preventing the school’s commencement was the delay in securing a suitable temporary facility. He noted that during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, five acres of land and the DIET Quarters building in Kottarakkara were allotted for the KV project.

Although the land was officially handed over to the KV based on a government order, the DIET building lacked the necessary infrastructure to begin classes. Despite proposing alternate locations, including the Kottarakkara Government Girls' School, no action was taken by the ministers or the authorities concerned.

According to Suresh, once a temporary building is made available, classes can begin without delay. The school can later be shifted to a permanent facility on construction of a permanent school building within two years, he added.