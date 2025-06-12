Kasaragod: Adhur Police on Thursday arrested a KSEB contract worker for allegedly killing his drinking buddy, a Theyyam performer, during a dispute over sharing liquor.

Police initially registered a case of unnatural death, but the autopsy revealed the artiste had suffered head injuries, a fractured neck, and broken ribs, and endured severe pain for over a day before he died.

The deceased has been identified as T Satheesan (46) alias Biju of Chandanakkad at Adoor in the border panchayat of Delampady. Police arrested his friend Chidanandan (32) and charged him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Satheesan was found unconscious by his sister Soumini and uncle Appakunji (69) on the verandah of his neighbour Chomanna Naik, an elderly man, around 5 pm on Tuesday. They rushed him to the General Hospital in Kasaragod, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on Appakunji's statement, police registered a case in the early hours of Wednesday. Police pieced together the sequence of events after questioning Chomanna Naik, the elderly man who lives alone in the house.

Investigators said the two friends were regular drinking companions and often consumed alcohol at Naik's home. On Monday, around 10 am, they arrived at his house and crossed over to Karnataka to buy cheaper liquor. Satheesan bought two small tetra packs of country liquor, while Chidanandan picked up half a litre of foreign liquor. They returned around 1 pm and continued drinking at Naik's house, even offering him a share.

After a few rounds, Naik told police, Satheesan accused Chidanandan of short-changing him on his share of liquor. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. As Satheesan sat on the verandah's parapet, Chidanandan allegedly kicked him hard in the chest, pushed him off the 1.5-metre-high ledge, and then twisted his neck, police said.

Satheesan lost consciousness. Chidanandan dragged him to the verandah, laid him down and left in the evening, Naik reportedly told police. When Chidanandan returned the next day, Satheesan was still lying in the same spot.

Satheesan briefly regained consciousness and complained of intense pain. Chidanandan, police said, responded by massaging him and giving him a painkiller. Around the same time, Satheesan’s sister, Soumini, tried to reach him by phone. His replies were vague and slurred, which she assumed was due to intoxication.

When he failed to return home, Soumini went to check on him and found him unconscious at the same house. By then, Chidanandan had vanished. After a day's search, police arrested him on Thursday.

The investigation was led by Bekal DySP V V Manoj and Adhur sub-inspectors Vishnu and Vinod Kumar K. The case has now been handed over to Bedakam SHO - Inspector Rajeevan Valiyavalappil for further investigation.