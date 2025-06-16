8-year-old boy drowns in stream in Kasaragod
Kasaragod: An eight-year-old boy died on Monday after falling into a stream in Banthiyod in Kasaragod district.
The deceased is Mohammad Sulthan, son of Sadath and Sajira.
Kumbla police officials said that the boy was playing near the stream in front of his house when the mishap occurred. His body was later found in the stream during a search.
Inquest procedures are currently underway, an official added.
