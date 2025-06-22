Thamarassery: The flavours of Thamarassery have lost a familiar warmth with the passing of Kunnumpurathu Biju, fondly known as Baby, a culinary expert whose dishes have left a lasting impression on countless people in the region.

For the people of Thamarassery, Baby was a part of every celebration, whether it was a small gathering of just ten people or a grand wedding feast or house warming attended by hundreds. With a warm smile on his face, Baby made sure that every dish carried the same love and attention to detail. For people, that smile of Baby is as unforgettable as the taste of his food.

Baby was the son of T Balan Nair, a former CITU State Secretary and retired KSRTC employee. He was also an active member of the CPM Kunnumpuram Branch Committee.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects when Baby’s mortal remains were placed for public homage at his residence and at the CPM office in Karadi, Thamarassery.

Baby had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment and passed away on Friday evening.