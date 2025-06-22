Mananthavady: Wayanad is set to welcome a new addition to its higher education scene, with classes at the RUSA Government Model Degree College slated to begin in the 2025–26 academic year.

A high-level delegation led by Minister O R Kelu conducted a site inspection of the proposed five-acre campus identified at Thrissilery. The land, currently under the possession of Thrissilery Government Higher Secondary School, has already been handed over to the Higher Education Department for the college’s establishment.

The college will be developed with modern infrastructure and facilities, at an estimated cost of Rs.12 crore. HLL Lifecare Ltd, a government-accredited agency, is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and authorities have stated that the construction is expected to be completed within a year.

In the meantime, a sub-committee of the Kannur University Syndicate, led by Prof Sukumaran, inspected the old building of Mananthavady Government College and associated facilities, which will serve as the temporary location for the new college, as directed by the government. Funds have already been sanctioned for classroom renovations and the procurement of furniture.

The Kannur University has given approval to the following courses at the new institution:

B.Sc. Geoinformatics and Remote Sensing – 25 seats

B.Sc. Psychology and Neuroscience – 25 seats

B.Com. Finance with Accounting – 40 seats

B.A. English Language & Literature – 30 seats

B.A. Malayalam – 30 seats

This initiative is expected to be a major relief for students in Wayanad, many of whom currently have to travel across the Wayanad Pass for access to higher education.

The Government Model Degree College has been sanctioned under the joint funding of the Central and State governments. The recognition granted by Kannur University is expected to accelerate the remaining formalities.

The college will follow the FYUGP (Four-Year Undergraduate Programme) syllabus introduced by Kannur University for its modern, multidisciplinary courses. Applications for admission will be invited through the University’s FYUGP admission portal.

Appointments have already been made to key administrative posts including Special Officer, Junior Superintendent and Clerk. Recruitment for both teaching and non-teaching staff is currently underway.