Thiruvananthapuram: Additional Director General of Police MR Ajith Kumar, considered close to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, did not make it to the shortlist of candidates for the post of State Police Chief. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to remove all ADGPs from the shortlist and has named three candidates for the top post.

According to Manorama News, the list now contains Nitin Agarwal, Ravada Chandrasekhar and Yogesh Gupta (Chief of the Fire and Rescue Services). The fourth DGP-rank officer and current Vigilance Director, Manoj Abraham, also did not appear on the list.

The state government had forwarded a list of six candidates, which included the four DGPs, Ajith Kumar, and ADGP Suresh Raj Purohit, who is currently on central deputation.

Two officers in the fray told Onmanorama that UPSC had considered seniority while whittling down the list. OF the three names shortlisted, Nitin Agarwal is the senior most.

However, neither Chief Secretary Dr N Jayathilak nor State Police Chief S Darvesh Sahib confirmed the development.

UPSC had directed all states to exclude ADGPs from the shortlist of candidates for the post of State Police Chief. The directive follows several instances in the past where ADGPs were promoted over serving DGPs.

The post will become vacant after the incumbent, SPC Darvesh Saheb, retires on June 30.