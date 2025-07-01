Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of veteran CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains unchanged, according to a medical bulletin issued by Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom on Tuesday.

Based on a government directive, a team of seven specialist doctors from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College visited the hospital to review his condition and assess the treatment he has been receiving so far.

The plan is to continue ventilator support, CRRT, and antibiotics, with changes if necessary, the bulletin said.

On Monday, although he had shown some response to medication, his blood pressure and kidney function remained critical.

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has largely stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving member of the group that founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964, following the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.