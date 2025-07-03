Kottayam: Dr TK Jayakumar, Superintendent of Kottayam Medical College Hospital, stated that no patient currently undergoing treatment would be discharged in connection with the collapse of an old building on the premises, which claimed one life and left two injured. He was addressing the media alongside Ministers Veena George and VN Vasavan following the incident.

“I have already instructed the staff that no patient requiring medical care should be discharged. Only those who have recovered and are ready for discharge will be asked to leave,” said the Superintendent in response to media queries regarding compulsory discharges from the hospital.

“The building, which was in a dilapidated state, was being used as a storeroom by the staff. Instructions had already been issued to restrict patient or public access to the building. A detailed inquiry will be conducted to identify any lapses,” he added.

He further announced that all patients would be safely shifted to the new hospital block by the end of the day. Volunteers and staff would be mobilised to facilitate the relocation process efficiently.

Dr Jayakumar assured that no patient would be denied medical care at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday when a portion of the old building collapsed, killing one woman and injuring two others, including a child. The woman, later identified as Bindu, a resident of Thalayolaparambu, was a bystander accompanying her daughter, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was pulled from the debris more than two hours after the collapse and was declared dead.

The injured child, identified as Aleena Vincent from Meenangadi in Wayanad, had been standing next to her grandmother, who was being treated in Ward 10. Aleena's injuries are reported to be non-serious. Amal Pradeep, a hospital casualty staff member, sustained minor injuries after being struck by a trolley during the evacuation.