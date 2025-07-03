Kottayam: As the Congress-led opposition called for the resignation of Health Minister Veena George over the death of a woman in the collapse of a building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the Youth Congress and Youth League intensified protests across the state.

Bindu (52), a native of Thalayolaparambu, died after being trapped under the rubble of a 68-year-old building that collapsed on Thursday morning. She had come to the hospital as a bystander for her daughter, who was undergoing treatment at the trauma care unit. Her funeral will be held at her residence on Friday at 11 am.

The Youth Congress and Youth League staged protests across the state, alleging lapses in the health department's efforts to ensure the safety of people on the medical college premises and demanding the resignation of the Health Minister.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Youth Congress and KSU staged a protest march to the minister’s office. Protests by the Youth Congress and Youth League are ongoing at the entrance of Kottayam Medical College. Protesters waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who visited the medical college on Thursday evening to assess the situation.

In several places, including Kozhikode and Palakkad, Youth Congress protests turned violent. Police detained several activists in an effort to restore order.

In Sultanpet, Palakkad, Youth Congress activists set fire to an effigy of Veena George on the road. Activists who clashed with police were taken into custody. Traffic on Sultanpet Road was disrupted due to the unrest.

Similar protests were reported in Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam as well.

Three people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in the incident. The child, identified as Aleena Vincent from Meenangadi in Wayanad, had been standing next to her grandmother, who was receiving treatment in Ward 10. Aleena’s injuries are reported to be non-serious. Amal Pradeep, a hospital casualty staff member, sustained minor injuries after being hit by a trolley during the evacuation. Another injured person is Jinu Saji (38).

Health Minister Veena George told the media that the collapsed building was constructed 68 years ago and had already been closed to the public by the medical college authorities. She has directed the district collector to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report promptly. Meanwhile, the medical college authorities confirmed that 360 patients housed in the old building will be shifted immediately to the new block.