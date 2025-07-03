Kottayam: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan held Health Minister Veena George and Ports and Cooperation Minister and Ettumanoor MLA V N Vasavan responsible for the delay in the rescue operation after a building block collapsed at Kottayam Medical College on Thursday, leaving one dead and three injured. Addressing the media, he called the incident "deeply unfortunate".

''The rescue operation was not carried out properly. The ministers declared that no one was trapped in the building soon after the accident, which led to a delay in the rescue efforts,'' he said. He demanded that the ministers take responsibility for the death and resign.

Reiterating his earlier criticism, Satheesan said Kerala’s Health Department is on 'ventilator support'. ''There is no medicine, no surgical equipment, and no staff. The department is in a shambles. Instead of addressing these critical issues, the minister is busy with PR propaganda,'' he added.

A woman died and three others were injured after a building block of the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam collapsed on Thursday. The deceased, Bindu, was a native of Thalayolaparambu, Kottayam. She was trapped under the rubble and was pulled out two hours later.

