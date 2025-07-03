Mannanchery police, probing the alleged murder of 28-year-old Angel Jasmine, a resident of Kudiyamseril, Omanapuzha, have taken her mother Jessymol and uncle Aloshius into custody for questioning. Jasmine's father Francis was held on Thursday on charges of strangling her to death. According to police, Jessymol and Aloshius will be named as accused in the case on charges of abetting murder and cover-up. The police took Francis to the house for evidence collection on Thursday.

Francis has reportedly told police that he killed his daughter after he got enraged seeing Jasmine assault her grandfather on Tuesday night. Jasmine was found lying motionless on the bed on Wednesday morning. Angel was reportedly in the habit of going out at night on her scooter. On Tuesday, she returned home around 10.30 pm, which led to a confrontation with her father, Francis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The argument escalated, culminating in murder, according to the police. Francis strangled her using a towel during the struggle. The police recovered the cloth from the house on Thursday. At the time of the incident, Francis’s wife Jessy, father Xavier, and mother Susie were present in the house.

Emmanuel P J, ward member of Omanapuzha said he was informed of Angel’s death around 6.45 am on Wednesday. “When I reached the house, Francis and his wife Jessy were crying. Angel often came to borrow books from my daughter. Francis even told me she won’t be coming to borrow books anymore," he said. When he suggested moving the body to the hospital, Angel’s mother asked whether police involvement and an autopsy were necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chilling murder of a woman by her father has left the people shocked. "Francis was a soft-spoken, well-mannered man. He never used foul language and was not an alcoholic. The whole family had a respectable image. That’s why none of us suspected anything. It’s hard to believe what has happened," said Emmanuel. Angel was employed at a private hospital.