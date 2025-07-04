Kottayam: The funeral of the 52-year-old woman who died after being trapped under the rubble of a 68-year-old building at Kottayam Medical College Hospital that collapsed on Thursday will be held at her residence in Thalayolaparambu on Friday at 11 am.

Bindu, a native of Thalayolaparambu, had come to the hospital as a bystander for her daughter, who was undergoing treatment at the trauma care unit.

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence for public viewing.

Three people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in the incident. The child, identified as Aleena Vincent from Meenangadi in Wayanad, had been standing next to her grandmother, who was receiving treatment in Ward 10. Aleena’s injuries are reported to be non-serious. Amal Pradeep, a hospital casualty staff member, sustained minor injuries after being hit by a trolley during the evacuation. Another injured person is Jinu Saji (38).