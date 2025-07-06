Forest officials on Sunday trapped a tiger in Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district after it was spotted inside a cage set up in the area. A group of labourers passing through noticed the animal and immediately alerted the Forest Department, which promptly initiated further procedures.

Officials suspect it could be the same tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker, Ghafoor, at Kalikavu on May 15. Ghafoor and a colleague were working in the plantation when the tiger attacked. While one escaped, Ghafoor was mauled and dragged away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, locals staged a protest carrying Ghafoor’s body, blaming the Forest Department for negligence. Despite earlier warnings about the tiger's presence in the area, authorities had reportedly failed to act.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.