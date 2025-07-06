Forest officials on Sunday trapped a tiger in Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district after it was spotted inside a cage set up in the area. A group of labourers passing through noticed the animal and immediately alerted the Forest Department, which promptly initiated further procedures.

Officials suspect it could be the same tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker, Ghafoor, at Kalikavu on May 15. Ghafoor and a colleague were working in the plantation when the tiger attacked. While one escaped, Ghafoor was mauled and dragged away.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest carrying Ghafoor’s body, blaming the Forest Department for negligence. Despite earlier warnings about the tiger's presence in the area, authorities had reportedly failed to act.