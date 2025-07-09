Malappuram: A woman on the Nipah contact list died in Kottakkal here on Wednesday. The deceased, a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, had been in contact with the 18-year-old girl from Mankada who had earlier succumbed to the Nipah virus. Both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal.

The woman, who was classified as a high-risk contact, had passed away this afternoon. A sample from the deceased will be sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the health department has instructed that the body should not be cremated or buried until the test results are received.