Thiruvananthapuram: Among the upmarket brand outlets lined up on the gleaming floors of Thiruvananthapuram Lulu mall will soon be a government-run enterprise. In a first, the Kerala Coir Corporation will launch its showroom inside a private shopping mall. Titled 'Coir Craft Showroom', it spans over an area of 1000 sq ft. It aims to offer the customers a wide range of premium products. It also features mattresses that range from ₹5000 to over ₹1 lakh.

The store will showcase a premium product line, including coir mattresses, floor coverings, garden decorations and a selection of lifestyle items, marking a strategic shift towards appealing to urban and high-end consumers. "This is the first such initiative from a government sector company in a mall like Lulu. We sell our products through Walmart and other platforms. But opening a showroom in Lulu will give us more brand visibility, and Thiruvananthapuram is a place with a lot of potential," said Pratheesh G Panicker, Managing Director, Kerala Coir Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation believes this move will help strengthen its presence in the domestic market. "We want to expand our footprint in the domestic markets as well. We believe opening such a store at Lulu Mall will serve that purpose well," said Jith, Manager of the Mattress Division at the Kerala Coir Corporation.

Jith added that currently, most of their products are sold through stores owned by big corporations, and even in police canteens. "But our direct access to local markets is limited. Our strategy is to explore such areas," he added. The showroom will be officially inaugurated by the Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, P Rajeev, at 6 pm on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pratheesh said that through this initiative, the corporation also aims to make its products more popular. They have blended their products to meet the demands of the new age.