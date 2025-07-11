Palakkad: A car parked in front of a house caught fire on Friday, leaving three children with severe burn injuries. Their mother and grandmother, who attempted to rescue them, also sustained burns.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at Pulakkad in Athikkode, Polpully, near Palakkad. The injured are Elsy Martin (37), wife of the late Martin; her mother-in-law Daisy (65); and her children Aleen (10), Alfin (6), and Amy (4).

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsy, a nurse at a private hospital in Palakkad, had just returned home from work. The fire broke out as she attempted to start the car to take the children out, reported Manorama Online. Elsy and her eldest child were seated in the front, while the younger children were in the back seat. Initial investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.