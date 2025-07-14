A major fire broke out at a furniture shop adjacent to Ernakulam Town Hall in the early hours of Monday. The fire and rescue services deployed around five units, reported Manorama Online. The incident occurred at around 3 am, with flames rapidly engulfing the premises.

Newspaper carriers noticed the blaze and immediately alerted the fire force. Firefighters arrived promptly and brought the situation under control after an intense effort.

The shop is located close to several petrol pumps, raising serious safety concerns.

However, officials confirmed that the fire was contained before it could spread further. The cause of the fire remains unclear. Two residential flats and a house are situated near the shop, and authorities safely evacuated the occupants as a precautionary measure. Fire and rescue officials have launched an investigation into the incident.