The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified enforcement against unauthorised vehicle entry into railway premises, particularly at vulnerable locations, by securing such areas with strong physical barriers.

The move follows a serious safety breach at Akathumury railway station in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23, 2025, when an autorickshaw illegally entered the platform and fell onto the track. The vehicle was being driven by an intoxicated man, who abandoned it and fled. Moments later, Train No. 20633 — the Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express — arrived at the station and halted after striking the autorickshaw.

Terming the episode a “serious safety incident”, the RPF said that although isolated, it posed a grave risk to passenger safety and caused damage to railway property. “Such reckless acts endanger human life and disrupt train operations,” the force said in a statement.

The RPF has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised vehicle entry, level-crossing violations, and rash or negligent driving near railway premises. These offences, it said, can lead to loss of life, service disruptions and significant financial damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In such cases, the RPF will initiate coordinated action that includes registering criminal cases under the Railways Act, arresting and prosecuting offenders, recommending suspension or cancellation of driving licences through the Motor Vehicles Department, and recovering costs for damage to railway assets," the force said in a statement.

The autorickshaw that was hit by the Vande Bharat Express at Akathumuri station. Photo: File/ Special Arrangement

To prevent similar incidents, the Railways have begun closing identified vulnerable spots across the division by erecting sturdy barriers to block illegal access to platforms and tracks. The RPF has also urged road users to strictly follow traffic and railway safety norms, warning that unauthorised entry onto railway tracks, platforms or level crossings is a punishable offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, an RPF enquiry into the Akathumury incident confirmed that the driver had entered a prohibited railway area in a rash and negligent manner while under the influence of alcohol. A criminal case was registered under the Railways Act, 1989, and the accused — Sudhi (28) — was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. If convicted, he faces imprisonment of up to five years.

As part of follow-up action, the RPF also coordinated with the Motor Vehicles Department, following which the Regional Transport Office in Varkala suspended the accused’s driving licence for six months under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.