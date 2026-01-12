Palakkad: Crossing the Yakkara railway tracks is now a hassle-free experience for commuters, following the completion of renovation works here.

Breaking from the usual practice, the railway has used a scientific approach to upgrade this road crossing. Speed bumps have been installed on both sides before vehicles reach the track area to ensure safety.

Concrete blocks have been laid along both sides of the railway track, with additional blocks placed along the centre without obstructing traffic. As a result, two-wheelers and other vehicles can now cross the track safely and smoothly. The renovation work took several days to complete.

The renovated Yakkara Railway Gate Road. Photo: Special arrangement. Photo: Special arrangement

Commuters urge similar upgrades at other gates

Meanwhile, the commuters have urged that other railway gates, including those on the Robinson Road and Chunnamputhara–Olavakkode Road near the old tile manufacturing unit, be renovated along the lines of the Yakkara model. Travel through these gates is currently neither smooth nor safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Robinson Road railway gate, a temporary fix using a wooden platform has been provided over a damaged section, but it is not a long-term solution. A similar wooden patch installed here months ago had quickly deteriorated, they pointed out