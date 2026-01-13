Kochi: In a significant vindication for Amal Antony, the 35-year-old electrician from Muvattupuzha who alleged he was brutally assaulted by police in a case of mistaken identity, a Crime Branch investigation has found four police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, guilty of abuse of power and criminal dereliction of duty.

The report, submitted by Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch DySP Jose R, comes nearly four months after the harrowing incident on August 12, 2025, when Antony was dragged from his home while having lunch and beaten inside a police vehicle in connection with the probe into an inverter battery theft case.

The inquiry was launched after Antony, dissatisfied with the initial lack of action from local police authorities despite his complaints, filed a grievance with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The complaint was subsequently forwarded to Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith, who directed a detailed probe into the allegations.

The Crime Branch report has identified Sub-Inspector Vishnu Raju, Grade Sub-Inspector Dileep Kumar MV, and Senior Civil Police Officers Ratheesh and Harris H, all attached to the Muvattupuzha Police Station, as the officers responsible for the misconduct.

According to the inquiry report, submitted on December 27 and accessed by Onmanorama, the investigation revealed a systemic failure on the part of the officers. "It has been revealed that, despite receiving a complaint stating that a battery was stolen by breaking the side sheet of the firm 'Thomson Footwears' in Muvattupuzha, the police failed to register a case under sections 305(a) (theft) and 331 (lurking house-trespass/house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Instead of conducting any investigation, the officer went to the complainant's house, forcibly took him into the jeep, brought him to the police station, and thereby committed abuse of power and criminal dereliction of duty," the report stated.

While the accused officers maintained during questioning that they had not assaulted Antony and only took him into custody in connection with the probe into a theft, the DySP recorded statements from five witnesses, including the doctors who treated Antony, all of whom corroborated the victim's version of events. However, the inquiry has not found proof that Antony was assaulted explicitly, though it found that the officers used force to detain him.

Amal Antony was assaulted in a case of mistaken identity. Photo: Special Arrangement

A "movie-like" horror

The incident that left Antony broken, both physically and financially, unfolded on the afternoon of August 12. Antony had just sat down for lunch at his home in Madathukudiyil, near Perumballoor, when the police team barged in. They were investigating the theft of an inverter battery from a local footwear shop and had zeroed in on Antony after CCTV footage showed him transporting a similar battery on his scooter.

The reality, however, was that Antony had sold his own 10-year-old battery the previous day. The stolen item was a two-year-old model.

"It all felt like a scene from a movie. I was dragged out in front of my mother by five policemen, thrown into a vehicle, and beaten on the way to the station. My legs were bleeding from being dragged. They held my hands behind my back, head was held down, and they started hitting me on my neck and back. They didn't listen when I begged them to stop," Antony recalled.

Upon realising their error at the station, the police released him without recording his arrest or offering an apology.

For Antony, the police's realisation came too late. The assault left him with severe back and neck injuries, forcing him to undergo prolonged Ayurvedic treatment costing over ₹50,000.

"I am yet to recover from the trauma," Antony told Onmanorama following the release of the Crime Branch report. "I could not go to work for months, and my family's livelihood was affected. The shop owner, who initially admitted the battery wasn't his and promised to pay my medical bills, paid for only one day and asked me not to make an issue," he said.

Initial inquiries ordered by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), SP M Hemalatha and conducted by Muvattupuzha DySP PM Baiju had stalled, with officials claiming at the time that they were still recording statements. Frustrated by the delay and the lack of accountability, Antony approached the CMO.

Empowered by the Crime Branch findings, Antony is now preparing to escalate his legal battle. He said that he is moving the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Muvattupuzha, using the inquiry report as key evidence to file a case seeking damages and stringent action against the four officers.

"My initial complaints to the police did not favour me, and that's why I finally approached the CM's office. I am happy that finally the truth is out. But I will not stop until the officers are punished and I receive fair compensation for the mental and physical trauma I have suffered," Antony said.

Antony added that his petitions before the State Human Rights Commission and the Police Complaints Authority are still pending consideration. "I am waiting to get called by them. Now, I will continue my fight," he said.

Based on the DySP's report submitted to SP Hemalatha, the department is expected to initiate further actions against the indicted officers.