The chemical analysis report of samples from various gold plates submitted by the VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre) scientists has confirmed tampering and substitution of gold in the Sabarimala temple, the HC bench, quoting the summary of the scientific examination report, noted in its interim order issued on Monday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) collected samples from various gold plates on November 17 and 18, 2025, and the same was forwarded for analysis to the VSSC. The scientific examination report prepared by the VSSC was submitted before the jurisdictional court on January 14, 2026.

The objective of the scientific examination was to ascertain the precise quantum of gold originally cladded in the year 1998, the quantity of gold used for subsequent plating during the year 2019, and whether the original gold-cladded plates were removed and substituted with freshly plated components.

The HC has directed the SIT to collect statements from the VSSC scientists and forensic experts since the findings are highly technical in nature. The HC observed that the absence of nickel and acrylic polymer layers in the original gold-clad plates, the presence of nickel, the absence of mercury and the presence of acrylic polymer layers in the subsequently plated copper plates, together with the comparative thickness of the gold and nickel layers, clearly indicate a systematic and methodical process by which the alleged offence appears to have been executed.

The SIT has informed the court that it suspects the involvement of five more persons in the two cases related to the misappropriation of gold from the door frames and Dwarapalaka idols. Eleven people have so far been arrested in each case.

The SIT has further informed the court that the circumstances surrounding the dismantling of the earlier Kodimaram (flag mast) and the erection of the new one are being subjected to close scrutiny and that the connected files, administrative records and related documents are being systematically seized and examined in order to trace the decision-making chain, fix accountability and determine potential criminal liability.

The HC has given consent to the SIT to visit Sabarimala on January 20 to measure the surface area of two doors presently kept in the storeroom for the purpose of calculating the quantum of gold cladded on the door frames and Prabhamandalam plates. The team will collect samples from the gold-cladded plates of the doors and carry out necessary measurements and assessments for

quantifying the gold content.