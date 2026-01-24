Mulanthuruthy: A pothole that has developed on the Chengolappadam railway overbridge has emerged as a serious hazard for two-wheeler riders. The cavity formed after cracks appeared on the surface of the bridge, leading to the crumbling and collapse of concrete and turning the spot into a potential trap for commuters.

The overbridge, constructed across the railway tracks under the supervision of the Railways, has developed such cavities at three locations due to the loosening of the concrete layer. At these points, iron reinforcement rods are exposed and protruding out from the damaged surface. Cracks have also appeared at several other places on the bridge deck.

Inaugurated in February last year, the bridge first showed signs of cracking in September. Following media reports, officials from the Railways and the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala (RBDCK), which handled the construction, carried out a joint inspection of the site.

Officials later clarified that the cracks were confined to the upper concrete layer, or wearing course, of the overbridge. As the surface had deteriorated at multiple locations, RBDCK officials recommended tarring the bridge deck as a permanent solution. They explained that the issue could be resolved by completely removing the damaged concrete layer and re-laying the surface and that the structural integrity of the bridge had not been compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the overbridge falls under the Railways’ jurisdiction, officials had said a final decision on remedial measures would be taken after joint consultations. However, months have passed without any concrete action. With the potholes now posing a serious risk to commuters, there is growing demand for immediate intervention.