Kottayam: Yet another tragic incident was reported from the state on Monday after a man killed his wife and later died by suicide at Pampady. The deceased have been identified as Sudhakaran (64), a native of Pampady, and his wife Bindu (52), hailing from Velloor.

According to the Pampady police, the incident occurred after 12.15 pm. Neighbours said they heard a loud altercation between the couple earlier in the day. When they checked on them later, Bindu was found dead, while Sudhakaran was hanging inside the house.

The police said that the couple had long-standing domestic issues and had been living separately despite residing in the same house.

Police said inquest proceedings are underway, and further details will emerge after the completion of the formalities. Bindu's body has been shifted to a private hospital in Manarcadu, while Sudhakaran's body remains at the house.

Their children, who are employed, have been informed, the police added.

This is the second similar incident reported in the state within a day. Earlier, a man was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for killing his wife following marital disputes.