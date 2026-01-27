Kozhikode: In a significant recalibration ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is preparing a generational transition in several of its long-held strongholds in the Malabar region. A number of senior leaders are set to step aside to make way for younger faces and first-time candidates.

For decades, many Malabar constituencies represented by the IUML have seen repeated victories by veteran leaders. This time, however, party sources say, the leadership has taken a conscious decision to limit the number of repeat candidates and broaden the leadership pipeline. The party will particularly draw prospective candidates from the Muslim Youth League (MYL) and from among district-level functionaries.

More than half a dozen senior leaders are either unlikely to contest again or may shift constituencies. Those part of the transition include N A Nellikkunnu, K P A Majeed, P Ubaidulla, U A Latheef, T V Ibrahim, A N Shamsudheen, and Abdul Hameed. The party is expected to field around 10 new candidates, including youth and women leaders, sources said.

Nellikkunnu, who has represented Kasaragod since 2011 and won three consecutive terms, is unlikely to seek re-election. There is growing demand within the party to field senior leader K M Shaji from the constituency.

In Koduvalli, at present represented by M K Muneer, the IUML is considering Muslim Youth League leader P K Firoz. In Manjeri, one of the party’s safest seats, U A Latheef, a three-term MLA, is unlikely to contest, with former district panchayat president Suhara Mambad emerging as a probable candidate.

Senior leader K P A Majeed is also unlikely to contest from Tirurangadi. The leadership is considering Anwar Naha, associated with the Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). However, this proposal has met with resistance from the constituency committee. Local leaders have raised concerns over the constituency being represented by members of the same family for more than five decades. There is a strong demand to field younger leaders such as P K Firoz or K M Shaji. Naha is the brother of former MLA P K Abdurabb, who represented Tirurangadi for four consecutive terms.

In Kondotty, T V Ibrahim, who has held the seat for the past decade, is not expected to contest again. Vallikunnu MLA Abdul Hameed is also likely to step aside. Former MYL state president M Sadiqali is being considered for either Vallikunnu or Mannarkad, where there is internal opposition to granting another term to sitting MLA A N Shamsudheen. Former MYL state president Faizal Babu is also under consideration for these seats.

“A conscious decision has been taken by the party leadership to promote young leaders and new faces. Many senior leaders have held positions for long periods,” a senior party source said.

Among the new faces under consideration are K Sainul Abid, who heads Suprabhatham daily, and C P Azees, secretary of the IUML Kozhikode district committee. Party sources said Sainul Abid could also be considered as a representative of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama.

Even as several veterans step aside, key leaders are expected to remain in the fray. P K Kunhalikutty, currently representing Vengara, is likely to contest from Malappuram, a seat held by P Ubaidulla for the past 10 years. Should this materialise, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam may be fielded in Vengara.

M K Muneer, currently MLA from Koduvalli, is expected to contest from Kozhikode South, where the IUML lost to INL leader Ahammed Devar Kovil in the previous election. Parakkal Abdulla will be fielded again from Kuttiady, while Manjalamkuzhi Ali is set to contest once more from Mankada. Najeeb Kanthapuram, who narrowly won Perinthalmanna last time, will also be re-nominated.

The move is being closely watched in Malabar’s political circles, where the IUML’s candidate choices have traditionally played a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.