What all might a 103-year-old man have seen, known and experienced in his lifetime?

Born into the Greatest Generation, K Sukumaran of Gayathri House, Eranjoli, Thalassery, has lived through seven generations and now witnesses the era of Generation Alpha. He was born on January 6, 1924, during the period of the Greatest Generation (1901–1927).

Having lived through the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Gen Z, Sukumaran Master now remains content and fulfilled. His life is defined by discipline, from daily exercises at 6 AM to his bedtime at 9 PM. A balanced diet, a touch of music, nurturing friendships and active participation in social circles shape his day, leaving no moment wasted.

A retired teacher who has shared life with seven generations, Sukumaran has countless stories that words can scarcely contain.

K Sukumaran playing the keyboard at his home.

Born to Vayalambron Chathappan and Kalyani of Chathoth House on Punnol Road in Chirakkara, Thalassery, Sukumaran nurtured a dream of becoming a sportsperson from a young age. While studying for his Intermediate course at Brennen College, Thalassery, he emerged as the highest point scorer for the college at the Malabar Region High School and College Athletics Meet. While Victoria College in Palakkad claimed the championship, Brennen College secured second place largely owing to Sukumaran’s outstanding performance.

In 1943, he enrolled at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, for his degree and won prizes for four consecutive years at the Cochin Olympics. After completing his teacher training in Madras, he returned to Thalassery and joined BEMP School, where he served as a teacher for 16 years. Former Union Minister E Ahamed was among his students. Later, when offered a teaching position in South Africa, Sukumaran moved there with his family and returned to India in 2001.

In the years that followed, he became active in Masters athletics events, winning prizes even at competitions in Bengaluru. At the age of 102, he won the gold medal in the 600-metre walk at an event held in Neeleswaram. For Sukumaran, who continued driving in Thalassery till he turned 98, such feats were merely part of an active life. According to his close associate K V Gokuldas, Secretary of the District Hockey Association, Sukumaran Master views life with extraordinary positivity.

He is married to Kausalya and is the father of nine children: Dr Ratheesh, Ranjith, Sudheer, Dr Sooraj, Supriya, Rajesh, Dr Manoj, Bindiya, and the late Renuka.