Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has earmarked substantial funds for road, transport, and industrial infrastructure in its final Budget, allocating ₹5,217 crore for the development of the MC Road, one of Kerala’s most critical arterial corridors connecting the central and southern regions of the state.

Public transport received a major boost, with ₹8,265.43 crore allocated to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), signalling continued support for the financially stressed utility. The Budget also set aside ₹160 crore for solid waste management projects across the state.

In a key mobility initiative, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for the implementation of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala. The government further announced plans to develop a rare earth corridor between Chavara in Kollam district and Kochi, aimed at strengthening value-added industrial activity.

The Budget includes targeted allocations for regional and sector-specific development. An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for a rice mill project in Ettumanoor in Kottayam district, while ₹30 crore has been allocated for cleaning the Pamba River and making it pollution-free. The allocation for the Sabarimala master plan scheme has been increased to ₹30 crore.

Higher education and research infrastructure also received support, with ₹10 crore allotted for the development of the Centre for Development Studies to establish a new campus.

Several initiatives aimed at employment generation and women-led development were also announced. The Budget earmarked ₹150 crore for Work Near Home centres to promote decentralised employment opportunities. Women-led value-added units will be expanded with an allocation of ₹10 crore, while ₹20 crore has been set aside for a women’s skill centre. Additionally, ₹1 crore has been allocated for the clay pottery sector.

