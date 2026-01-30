ADVERTISEMENT
Idukki: A new orchid species has been discovered in Kanthalloor, Marayoor, in Idukki district. Belonging to the Diplozentrum genus, which is found only in the southern ranges of the Western Ghats, the plant has been scientifically named Diplozentrum papillosum, distinguished by the unique characteristics of its flowers.

This orchid thrives on rocks and tree branches, with strong roots that help it withstand powerful winds. Its unbranched flower clusters, pink and white blooms and distinctively shaped petals set it apart from other species in the genus. The flowers are both fragrant and visually striking.

The discovery was made by a team of researchers comprising Dr Jose Mathew from SD College, Alappuzha, A K Pradeep from Ramapuram, Pala, Mathew Jose Mathew, owner of Jonas Orchidarium in Vandiperiyar and Salim Pichan from the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, Kalpetta. The finding has been featured as the cover story in the latest issue of the scientific journal Species.

