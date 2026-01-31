Malappuram: Kalpakanchery police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly posed as a woman SIR (Special Intensive Revision) verification officer and carried out a violent robbery at a house in Vettichira.

Police recovered gold ornaments weighing about three sovereigns, including a gold chain and a bangle, from the accused. He is a native of the Kalpakanchery area. However, police have not disclosed his identity as the formal identification process by the victim is yet to be completed.

The robbery took place on Friday, around 12.30 pm at the residence of Karinkalppara Hamsa Haji at Poolamangalam near Vettichira. According to the police, the accused arrived at the house disguised as a woman, wearing a sari, and claimed to be an official conducting SIR verification.

At the time of the incident, the male members of the household had gone to the mosque for Friday Namaz, and only Hamsa Haji’s wife, Nafeesa, was at home. The accused approached her under the pretext of verifying SIR details and asked for her Aadhaar card. When Nafeesa went inside to fetch the document, the attacker forcefully entered the house, assaulted her, and snatched a gold chain from her neck and a gold bangle from her hand before fleeing the scene.

Nafeesa sustained injuries to her neck and hand in the attack.

Following the incident, police launched an intensive search operation. CCTV footage collected from nearby premises played a crucial role in identifying and apprehending the suspect. Police stated that there are no previous criminal cases against the accused and that he is familiar with the local area.