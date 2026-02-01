Kochi/Bengaluru: Confident Group chairman C J Roy, who was found dead in Bengaluru on January 30, was laid to rest at his Confident Cascade Mega Resort & Convention Centre, Bannerghatta, on Sunday in accordance with his wishes.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe his alleged suicide. The investigation has been transferred from the Ashok Nagar police to the SIT, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) C Vamshi Krishna, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar as the investigating officer.

Police said the SIT has been empowered to induct additional officers and resources and will examine all aspects of the case. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said conclusions could be drawn only after the probe establishes what led to Roy's death.

Roy, a Kochi-based real estate businessman, died while Income Tax officials were conducting a raid at his office. His brother alleged that pressure from the central agency may have driven him to take the extreme step, a charge denied by the Income Tax Department, which said it acted strictly within the law and was ready to face any inquiry.

The incident triggered political reactions in Kerala, with CPM state secretary M V Govindan, minister V Sivankutty and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan demanding a detailed investigation. Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil criticised central agencies for treating economic offences like serious crimes.