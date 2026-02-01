As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27, scrutiny of her speech showed that several states and Union Territories were either briefly referenced or not mentioned at all. Notably, poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu were mentioned only twice each, despite their electoral significance. At the same time, several BJP-led states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, Tripura and Maharashtra did not find a direct mention in the Budget speech.

States & UTs mentioned:

Bihar: Mentioned regarding the Purvodaya initiative, flood mitigation, and the development of the Gaya-Nalanda-Rajgir-Bodh Gaya cultural corridor.

Jharkhand: Mentioned as part of the Purvodaya initiative.

Odisha: Mentioned as part of the Purvodaya initiative and the establishment of Rare Earth Corridors.

Tamil Nadu: Mentioned in relation to the establishment of Rare Earth Corridors and bird-watching trails.

West Bengal: Mentioned as part of the Purvodaya initiative.

Ladakh: Mentioned regarding the provision of central assistance for development.

States not mentioned

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh

UTs not mentioned

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep