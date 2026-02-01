Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleging that the NDA government had neglected Kerala.

Addressing the media here, the minister said the Centre had denied approval for the state’s long-pending demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“For the AIIMS project, the state had shortlisted three locations. However, the Centre asked Kerala to identify a single site for the proposed institute. Accordingly, the state decided to hand over land at Kinaloor under the Industries Department. We believed that establishing AIIMS there would boost development in the region. Despite this, the NDA government did not approve AIIMS for Kerala,” Rajeev said.

He also criticised the Centre for rejecting Kerala’s proposal for a high-speed rail project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kerala government had approached the Centre seeking approval to launch a high-speed rail project, but it was denied. Now, the Centre has proposed seven high-speed rail routes connecting major economic hubs, but Kerala has been excluded. This clearly shows discrimination against the state,” the minister alleged.

In the Union Budget speech, the finance minister announced the establishment of dedicated rare earth mineral corridors in four states, including Kerala, aimed at promoting mining, processing, research and manufacturing. This is the only major project approved for Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev pointed out that the project had already been announced in the state budget.

“I doubt whether the Centre’s intention is merely to transport minerals from Kerala to other parts of the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that the Centre had recently introduced major amendments to take complete control over the auction of minerals across the country.

Meanwhile, Kerala MPs were seen raising slogans inside the parliament seeking the finance minister’s attention to the state’s demands.