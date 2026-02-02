Kumarakom: Meant to boost fitness and well-being in Kumarakom, the panchayat’s open gym now lies half-finished, with most of its equipment left exposed and gathering dust.

The proposed open gym is located on the premises adjoining the cultural centre, but only a few of the fitness units have been installed so far. The remaining equipment lies in the open space between the cultural centre and the homoeopathy hospital, vulnerable to damage or theft.

The previous panchayat administration had spent Rs. 5 lakh on the gym equipment. While some units were installed during their tenure, the project could not be completed before panchayat elections brought a new administrative council to power.

Kumarakom, which sees hundreds of morning walkers every day, would have greatly benefitted from the open gym, catering to both local residents and tourists. The facility was designed for use by men and women alike, but the project remains incomplete, falling short of its intended purpose.

Despite the new council being in office, no steps have been taken so far to install the remaining equipment and complete the facility.